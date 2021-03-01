Cardi B Says She Would Collaborate With Lizzo

Cardi B hopped on Twitter and posted a few pictures of Lizzo.

She captioned it, these pics do it for me.

Fans immediately started asking for a collaboration between the two.

Cardi responded, Can I do a song first and then put her on?

Fans could not contain their excitement and kept pushing for a confirmation.

Cardi responded again, ok but stop pressuring me to do stuff. I can’t even show love to people with 100 collab collab collab.

These pics do it for me pic.twitter.com/GNJUom3MlE — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 28, 2021

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: