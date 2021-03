Snoop Dogg is an avid football fan.

Even coaches his own Youth League.

He was recently playing Madden football on Twitch.

Twitch allows gamers to live stream themselves playing video games while interacting with followers.

Snoop got mad after the opposing team scored three touchdowns and Snoop had zero. After some choice words, Snoop stormed off.

BUT he forgot to turn off his Twitch stream which ran for seven hours.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: