TV One’s ‘Uncensored’ Set To Return

The Spring lineup for TV One’s autobiographical series, Uncensored has been released.

It will kick off on March 21st at 10pm with Teddy Riley.

A new profile will take place each Sunday at 10pm with Mona Scott-Young, Donnie McClurkin, Kem, Remy Ma, Marsha Ambrosius, Lisa Leslie and Jaleel White.

The series explores the lives of singers, actors, actresses, producers, etc as they tell their story in their own words.

They discuss the ups and downs of their career.

