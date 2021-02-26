6ix9ine Takes Shots At Cardi B On Social Media

Rapper, Tekashi 6ix9ine, has been stirring the pot with several people this week and now, he’s taking shots at Cardi B.

The rapper said in an Instagram Story “If I took women to hotels, drugged them, and then robbed them, would I be canceled?”

The post is in reference to an Instagram video that was shot in 2016 where Cardi B admitted to doing those things when she was a stripper. The video resurfaced in 2019.

During his trial in 2019, the rapper testified that Cardi was a member of the Bloods gang.