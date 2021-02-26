Stream ‘Good Kid Twisted Fantasy’ Project That Mashes Up Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West

Thanks to DJ Toasty there is a new mixtape that fuses Kendrick Lamar’s “Good Kid, M.A.A.D City” and Kanye West’s “My Beautiful, Dark Twisted Fantasy.”

The project boasts 11 tracks that mash up songs like “Backseat Freestyle” and “Dark Fantasy,” for “GET MUCH HIGHER,” and “m.A.A.d city” and Kanye’s “Blame Game” instrumental for a track called, “MAAD WORLD.”

“They’re two of my favorite albums ever,” Toasty told Input. The project has its own backstory being set in 2050 and Kanye has been missing for 30 years. Kendrick travels to space while in a cryogenic sleep and the mixtape serves as the soundtrack.

