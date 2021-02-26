Tiger Woods Transferred To L.A. Hospital

Tiger Woods has been transferred to an L.A. hospital as he continues to recover from this week’s rollover crash.

The 45-year-old golfer underwent leg surgery at Harbor-UCLA on Tuesday and was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for “continuing orthopedic car and recovery”, according to officials.

Woods suffered multiple fractures to his right leg after the vehicle rolled over several times and left him pinned by the steering wheel. Rescuers had to use an ax and crowbar to free him from the vehicle.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: