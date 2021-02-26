NBA Youngboy’s Mom Shades Wendy Williams Using Transphobic Names

It was apparent in Wendy Williams’ recent biopic and documentary that she’s said some things in the past that have rubbed people the wrong way.

The latest person to be offended is NBA Youngboy’s mother. When Wendy spoke about Floyd Mayweather’s daughter, YaYa, having NBA Youngboy’s seventh child as well as giving the rundown of their rocky relationship, NBA’s mother called out Wendy for her comments.

“This ugly b*tch don’t have nothing better to do than talk sh*t about people,” said Sherhonda Gaulden on Instagram in a since-deleted post. “Raise the dress up and let us see if you have a d*ck How you doing!!!!!!!!”