Paris Nicole
HomeParis Nicole

NBA Youngboy’s Mom Shades Wendy Williams Using Transphobic Names

RNB PHILLY LISTEN LIVE BANNER
Wendy Williams

Source: The Rickey Smiley Morning Show / The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

It was apparent in Wendy Williams’ recent biopic and documentary that she’s said some things in the past that have rubbed people the wrong way.

The latest person to be offended is NBA Youngboy’s mother. When Wendy spoke about Floyd Mayweather’s daughter, YaYa, having NBA Youngboy’s seventh child as well as giving the rundown of their rocky relationship, NBA’s mother called out Wendy for her comments.

“This ugly b*tch don’t have nothing better to do than talk sh*t about people,” said Sherhonda Gaulden on Instagram in a since-deleted post. “Raise the dress up and let us see if you have a d*ck How you doing!!!!!!!!”

Booty Alert: Kehlani Has NOT Been Missing Any Meals [PHOTOS]
Kehlani
10 photos
Paris Nicole

Headlines
Close