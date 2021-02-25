QuickSilva Show With Dominique Da Diva
Mulatto Talks New Summer Time Project With Dominique Da Diva + More

Now we’ve watched Mulatto literally grow up in front our eyes, but she continuously amazes us with her presence and talent. Diva and Big Latto talk about how she killed that “Go Crazy” remix with Chris Brown, Future, Young Thug and Lil Durk. Diva asks Mulatto how it feels to have all of her dreams coming true and Mulatto simply says, “it’s crazy, like surreal”. Mulatto has literally been rapping since early childhood and we’ve had the pleasure of watching her career blossom. Diva and Mulatto discussed how people feel entitled to being in her business, and she says she likes to keep things private, but isn’t afraid to check people, okay! Mulatto also confirmed that she’s changing her name but hasn’t announced the official name yet. Ya’ll like Big Latto, it gives big dawg energy, right! It looks like Mulatto is working on a new project that will be dropping this summer so ya’ll be on the lookout for that!

To see what else Diva talked about with Mulatto, check out the full interview below:

Mulatto Talks New Summer Time Project With Dominique Da Diva + More  was originally published on kysdc.com

