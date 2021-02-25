Mulatto Talks New Summer Time Project With Dominique Da Diva + More

Now we’ve watched Mulatto literally grow up in front our eyes, but she continuously amazes us with her presence and talent. Diva and Big Latto talk about how she killed that “Go Crazy” remix with Chris Brown, Future, Young Thug and Lil Durk. Diva asks Mulatto how it feels to have all of her dreams coming true and Mulatto simply says, “it’s crazy, like surreal”. Mulatto has literally been rapping since early childhood and we’ve had the pleasure of watching her career blossom. Diva and Mulatto discussed how people feel entitled to being in her business, and she says she likes to keep things private, but isn’t afraid to check people, okay! Mulatto also confirmed that she’s changing her name but hasn’t announced the official name yet. Ya’ll like Big Latto, it gives big dawg energy, right! It looks like Mulatto is working on a new project that will be dropping this summer so ya’ll be on the lookout for that!
To see what else Diva talked about with Mulatto, check out the full interview below:
Jordyn Woods Entered The #BussItChallenge Chat, Karl-Anthony Towns & Twitter Approves
God is Good 😌 pic.twitter.com/Ud0PSVX2eH— Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) January 26, 2021
Mannnnn Jordyn Woods video lawd 😫🥴 pic.twitter.com/f8r9TVidNs— It's H🥃⚜ (@Stang5_0Gang) January 26, 2021
Jordyn Woods buss it challenge. Her ass bouncing to the back of her neck. Delete before my man sees— a baking hun 👩🏾🍳 (@gyaldemshnicker) January 26, 2021
Tristan when he finds out that Jordyn Woods made a Buss it video pic.twitter.com/zCDC51WHAj— Tax Evasion Expert (@Bread_God_) January 26, 2021
I still think about how the Kardashians tried to cancel Jordyn Woods and it back fired pic.twitter.com/6wTWBZ0wQz— Didi🌻 (@_didilulu) January 26, 2021
Jordyn Woods booty got a 40 inch vertical dawg that mf was jumpin— 🐅Tiger Goods 🐅 (@tigergoods15) January 26, 2021
All niggas at Jordyn Woods bussit challenge😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/MJewieVIcf— ILoveUIDoriU (@freak_cheerios) January 26, 2021
Jordyn Woods downstairs neighbors when she did the buss it challenge pic.twitter.com/H9Y0RKCuRq— Dwayne (@DwayneWayne25) January 26, 2021
Jordyn Woods' ass really bounced up past her neck and gave the top of her head a high five on that buss it challenge video. Omg!!! pic.twitter.com/Hd0qE3hMH2— Kenny M (@kennaymart) January 26, 2021
Jordyn Woods finally did the bussit challenge. What a mighty God we serve pic.twitter.com/ioWWsXnXi0— Beef Bacon Stan Account ➐ (@Almighty___Alex) January 26, 2021
my girl mad at me for watching the jordyn woods buss it challenge pic.twitter.com/d85QCbKbN1— shoob💫 (@subi_lawal14) January 26, 2021
Jordyn Woods just did the buss it challenge.— kd. 📸✨ (@____justkd) January 26, 2021
That thang is thangin, thangingly
tristan texting jordyn woods after seeing her buss it challenge pic.twitter.com/k80nQR2A8o— 𝓒𝓮𝓵𝓮𝓫 𝓢𝓹𝓪𝓶 💰 (@CelebrityFasho4) January 26, 2021
Jordyn Woods just resurrected the Buss It Challenge after Chloe Bailey killed it and I am pleased! pic.twitter.com/f6cys3NPuf— Fuck Daniel Cameron (@ilaugh_last2) January 26, 2021
Mulatto Talks New Summer Time Project With Dominique Da Diva + More was originally published on kysdc.com