Tiger Woods was reported in a single car accident in L.A. County this Tuesday morning, as he sustained leg injuries.

Woods had to be extracted from his car with jaws of life.

As reported from TMZ, officials said,

“The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage.”

Tiger woods was hospitalized after the accident and is now undergoing surgery.

