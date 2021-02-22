The Shotclock With Mina SayWhat 2-22-21

This is The Shotclock with Mina SayWhat – our digital sports show live streaming Mondays at 12p on @RNBPhilly social media pages. This week Mina welcomes Fox 29 Sportscaster and Podcaster Sean Bell. They talk about how The NBA All Star Game is shaping out and the Eagles cleaning house. For the first time ever the show welcomes a fan to join #TheShotclock and they talk about Cam Newton getting heckled by a boy at his sports camp. Check out The Shotclock with Mina SayWhat every Monday at 12p on @RNBPhilly Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Twitch.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: