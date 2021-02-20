Runup Rico’s Killer Arrested, Charged With Two Counts Of Murder

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Runup Rico’s killer has been arrested and charged with two counts of murder. Sources say the alleged killer was a 15-year old kid from Chester PA. The reasoning behind the murder has yet to be confirmed. Alleged killer, Namai “Pop” Melvin is being charged with three counts of murder (first, second, third-degree) Melvin was denied bail due to the severity of the murder charges. More news to come as the story develops.

Rico was confirmed dead at 2 am after a shooting broke out. A witness posted a video of the crime scene saying that shots rang out through the window and hit RunUp Rico. Unfortunately, the rising star was unable to survive. Rico gained early success in his music career from songs like Promise, Obama & I Know. Our condolences go out to RunUp Rico’s friends and family.