Report: Carson Wentz Has Been Traded To The Colts

Philadelphia Eagles v Seattle Seahawks

Source: Jonathan Ferrey / Getty

Philadelphia Eagles fan’s prayers have been answered, Carson Wentz has been officially traded. The Indianapolis Colts are sending Philly a 2021 Third-round draft pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick. After a rocky 2020 season, the Eagles had enough of the Wentz project and chose to part ways.

The question going into the 2021 season will be, is Jalen Hurts the starting QB for the Philadelphia Eagles?

More information to come as the story develops.

