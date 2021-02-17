That’s Major: Lauryn Hill Becomes The First Female Rapper To Sell 10 Million Copies Of An Album

Lauryn Hill has become the first female rapper to sell ten million copies of an album with her debut, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Twenty years after its release, the album has been certified Diamond. This is a major milestone for Hill and any female rapper to date.

Lauryn Hill is officially the first female rapper to sell 10 million copies of an album! 20 years after its release, ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ has been certified Diamond. ✨#BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/s2ij7zfHZu — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) February 17, 2021

The timeless album released in 1998 is Lauryn Hill’s only solo project to date. The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is still widely celebrated and discussed throughout the Hip Hop community as a classic body of work. Lauryn Hill won countless awards thanks to her first solo project, and it became one of the best-selling albums of all time. She won five Grammys, including awards in the Best New Artist, Best R&B Song, Best Female R&B Vocal Performance, and Best R&B Album categories. The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill also won a Grammy for Album of the Year, making it the first hip hop album to ever receive that award.

Hill is regarded as one of the greatest female artists of all time, and a pioneer in Neo-soul. She broke barriers for female rappers and popularized the trendy melodic rap that can be heard in much of today’s top-charting hip hop music. Lauryn Hill has influenced various genres outside of Hip Hop and she continues to inspire and impact music, even after not releasing any of her own music in over two decades.

Fans celebrate the success of Lauryn Hill on social media and revisit one of the most timeless projects Hip Hop has seen from any performer.

The immense impact that The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill has on music is indisputable https://t.co/p8EtEB8Rqj — Pierre-Antoine Louis (@DebonairPierre) February 17, 2021

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is a perfect album. Every time I listen to it I have a new favorite song — KG (@LoveableKae) February 11, 2021

Rihanna is now worth a billion & the miseducation of Lauryn hill just went diamond. A great day for black women in the culture — quislewis_ (@QUISNASS) February 17, 2021

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is the greatest album of all time. Not like she needed more accolades for her only studio album, but glad she got a diamond certification to go along with her 5 Grammys including Album of the Year. Wish we would have gotten another! #LaurynHill — Danny (@dannydoesfilm) February 17, 2021

Congrats, Lauryn Hill!

