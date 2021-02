Lil Durk is working on not going to jail for anything.

Lil Durk took to Twitter and wrote, the goal is not to go to jail.

So y’all will never see me do tuff sh*t on here to look street… I am the streets.

Not sure if Lil Durk was referring to Tekashi and Meek beefin on social media or if he is referring to people lik

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: