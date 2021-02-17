Paris Nicole
Moniece Slaughter Claims She Received Threats From Dr. Dre

Dr. Dre Tom Ford Fashion Show

Moniece Slaughter from Love and Hip Hop was on IG Live with radio personality, Kendra G.

Someone asked Moniece if the rumors were true about Apryl Jones and Dr. Dre.

Moniece confirmed the rumors were true.

Well, it appears Moniece received death threats from someone for speaking about Dr. Dre and Apryl.

She hopped on her IG and said, how dare you send a ____ to bang my mf’in line and threaten me?

She also said she recorded the conversation where the person threatened her.

