Chris Brown announced via Instagram that the “Go Crazy” Remix is dropping this Friday and features Young Thug(original), Future, Lil Durk, and Mulatto.

The rapper captioned the post with “Let me show u how to bring the summer back”.

The original version with Young Thug came out last year and is still #6 on the Billboard Hot 100.

