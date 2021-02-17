Paris Nicole
Boosie Slammed for Lori Havey Comments

Lori Diddy Justin

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Boosie is in hot water with fans after comments he made about Lori Harvey.

During an interview with VladTV, Boosie was asked about Lori Harvey’s “body count,” to which he replied, “I think we need to stop giving women the power with situations like this.”

“We gotta start giving the bachelors, the men, who are running a beautiful woman like this credit, who not housing her, running through her,” Boosie went on to say.

Once social media got a hold of the interview fans called his comments “misogynistic, hypocritical, and out of touch.”

