It’s safe to say that Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie line is a success. Her company has just received a 1 billion valuation in lingerie equity.

To give you an idea of how her business has grown, Ri-Ri’s brand grew more than 200% last year and also saw VIP membership rise 150%.

Her Savage X Fenty brand has raised $185 million to date and with their new partnership with LVMH, the number will only get higher.

