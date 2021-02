Trey Songz has revealed that his uncle has passed away.

Today he revealed to fans that his uncle died suddenly along with a tribute that included never-before-seen family photos.

“God called my uncle home last week. No warning signs just suddenly was his time,” Songz said in a post. “Been struggling with how to deal with the emotions. Wish I could’ve talked to him one more time, but that’s not how life works.”

