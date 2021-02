Get ready folks, Ciara is working on a top-secret beauty brand.

She made the announcement while on an Instagram Live with the Editor-In-Chief of Allure magazine Michele Lee.

According to Ciara, she’s been working on the skincare brand ever since she’s been on quarantine because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As far as other details about the brand, Ciara was mum.

