Lenny Kravitz has signed on to join the cast of the Jennifer Lopez and josh Duhamel film Shotgun Wedding.

In the film, J-Lo’s character Darcy and Duhamel’s character Tom invite their family for a destination wedding but then begin to get cold feet, but to add to all the drama, the family is taken, hostage.

Kravitz will play the role of Sean, the ex of Lopez’s character.

