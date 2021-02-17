Paris Nicole
HomeParis Nicole

Kendrick Lamar’s “DAMN” Continues Insane Billboard Streak

RNB PHILLY LISTEN LIVE BANNER
Kendrick Lamar Vanity Fair cover

Source: Annie Leibovitz / Courtesy of Vanity Fair

There is a reason why Kendrick Lamar hasn’t rushed to put out more music since his 2017 release of DAMN and that’s because the album is still on the Billboard chart.

If DAMN stays on the Billboard Hot 200 chart for another five weeks, it will have had a four-year chart run which is unbelievable in a time where music is churned out very quickly.

It’s no wonder Kendrick Lamar has been labeled a “generational artist,” someone who is able to stand the test of time. Whenever Kendrick releases a new album it’s no double that it will be monumental for years to come.

Paris Nicole

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly:
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
Coronavirus
62 photos
Headlines
Close