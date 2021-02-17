Kendrick Lamar’s “DAMN” Continues Insane Billboard Streak

There is a reason why Kendrick Lamar hasn’t rushed to put out more music since his 2017 release of DAMN and that’s because the album is still on the Billboard chart.

If DAMN stays on the Billboard Hot 200 chart for another five weeks, it will have had a four-year chart run which is unbelievable in a time where music is churned out very quickly.

It’s no wonder Kendrick Lamar has been labeled a “generational artist,” someone who is able to stand the test of time. Whenever Kendrick releases a new album it’s no double that it will be monumental for years to come.

