The Shotclock with Mina SayWhat 2-15-21

This is The Shotclock with Mina SayWhat – our digital sports show live streaming Mondays at 12p on @RNBPhilly social media pages. This week Mina welcomes Terrell Thomas, Sports And Entertainment Senior Editor for TheseUrbanTimes. They talk about Ben Simmons finally starting to flex his defensive abilities, All Star Voting, Tom Brady throwing the Lombardi trophy and Naomi Osaka and Cordae covering GQ. Check out The Shotclock with Mina SayWhat every Monday at 12p on @RNBPhilly Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Twitch.

