Wawa has launched its burger chainwide as first of many new dinner items to come in 2021. To celebrate, Wawa wants to hook you up with 2 T-Shirts and a $25 Wawa Gift Card. Listen to Paris Nicole all week for a chance to win!

https://www.wawa.com/burgers-for-a-year To mark the historic burger launch, Wawa has announced a “Burgers for a Year” contest where customers can visit:from Monday, February 15 – Friday, February 19 for a chance to win!

