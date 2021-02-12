LaKeith Stanfield Shares How His Initial Feeling Of William O’Neil Changed After Studying The Role In ‘Judas’ [WATCH]

Judas & The Black Messiah is out now & The Morning Hustle sat down with LaKeith Stanfield to discuss his role as William O’Neil, the FBI informant whose infiltration of the Black Panther Party ultimately led to Chairman Fred Hampton’s death. He touches on how his perception changed after learning about the role, how is upbringing molded into the person you see today, and wanted to clarify that as much as the internet enjoyed the “moan room” topic for a few days, it wasn’t actually him who was moaning… Do you believe him?!