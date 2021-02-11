Elon Musk Announces Kanye West Will Be Joining Clubhouse

Kanye West rants are coming to a Clubhouse chatroom very soon.

West’s buddy, billionaire Elon Musk announced on Twitter that he and “Jesus Walks” crafter would be making their way to the invite-only app. “Just agreed to do Clubhouse with @kanyewest,” tweeted the luxury electric car dealer. He further added, “The most entertaining outcome is the most likely.”

We bet.

While Musk has been active on social media recently giving his two cents on the recent Gamestop stock/Robinhood fiasco, most recently announcing he “Bought some Dogecoin for lil X, so he can be a toddler holder.” Ye, on the other hand, has been noticeably silent. The Chicago-born rapper/failed presidential candidate hasn’t tweeted since election day, where he flopped hard.

While the thought of West using Clubhouse to spew his “freethinking” nonsense is exhausting, we already anticipate that his presence on Clubhouse will not only shut down the chatroom but the app itself. We are intrigued to see what both Musk and West will talk about in the room, but you can be on West going FULL KANYE when the moment presents itself.

Who knows, maybe he will talk about his failed bid for the White House, his rumored divorce, which will allegedly play out on the news season of Keeping up With The Kardashians, some new YEEZY sneakers, or maybe, just maybe some new sneakers. We know whatever Kanye West decides to break his silence for will be trending on Twitter instantly, and we will be here to report on the ridiculousness.

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty

