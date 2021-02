You can’t call Tessica Brown Gorilla Glue Girl anymore.

She flew to Beverly Hills and took plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng up on his offer to perform the $12,500 procedure for free.

He said it was a matter of breaking down the polyurethane.

It was a chemistry class.

It was a combination of medical grade adhesive remover, aloe vera, olive oil and a dash of acetone.

The entire process was filmed by TMZ.

Tessica was able to keep her hair.

