Facebook Building Their Own Version of Clubhouse?

Clubhouse is the newest and latest app that is all the rage.

It is an audio only iOS app that is invite-only.

You literally have to know someone AND have an iPhone in order to log in to Clubhouse.

Celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Elon Musk and Kevin Hart have been known to hang out on Clubhouse.

They have “rooms” based on various topics and you can either just listen or if you know the person moderating the room you might be “called to the stage” to participate.

It looks like Facebook is looking to copy the Clubhouse idea.

This won’t be the first time Facebook copied an idea.

Facebook, who owns Instagram, copied Snapchat by creating Instagram Stories.

