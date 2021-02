Dunkin Donuts is launching the first-ever Dunkin Wedding Merch collection.

The merch will be available starting February 11th.

You can buy the merch at ShopDunkin.com.

You have the choice of 8 items.

Some of the items include shirts that say He Knows/She Knows my Dunkin Order.

Satin robe that says, this bride runs on Dunkin.

A Dunkin patterned bowtie in pink and orange.

A Dunkin-ized veil to walk down the aisle.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: