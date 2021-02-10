Paris Nicole
Lauren London Not Pregnant!!! Shuts Down Rumors

Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle GQ Shoot

A newspaper in Los Angeles, The LA Sentinel, wrote an article titled, Warmth and Positivity Surrounds The News of Actress Lauren London’s Pregnancy.

Lauren started trending on Twitter.

She quickly hopped on Twitter and wrote, woke up to some straight up bullsh– Rumors! Lies! On a woman trying her best to heal. Please stop. I’m not pregnant.

Many on Twitter are calling for Lauren to sue the paper.

Nipsey’s former bodyguard hopped on Instagram to also dispute the claim. He also used the moment to promote the new song between Nipsey and Jay-Z.

 

