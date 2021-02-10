Sales of Grand Theft Auto 5 Top 140 Million

Nearly 24 years after its first version hit stores, Grand Theft Auto is still selling like crazy.

The fifth edition of the popular video game has surpassed 140 million in sales, according to publisher Take-Two. In fact, 2020 marked the best sales year for Grand Theft Auto 5 since its launch in 2013, the company reports.

“In the history of the entertainment industry, there’s perhaps no experience that’s more loved, more expansive, more critically-acclaimed and more successful than Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto,” says Take-Two head Straus Zelnick.

