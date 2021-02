Kodak Black has been released from prison and just received a very generous welcome home gift from fellow rapper and friend, Lil Yachty.

Lil Yachty posted a video to his Instagram that shows Kodak Black receiving $50K in cash from him along with the caption “welcome home”.

Kodak Black says to Lil Yachty in the video “Most def. You know I appreciate it”.

