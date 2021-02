This is The Shotclock with Mina SayWhat – our digital sports show live streaming Mondays at 12p on @RNBPhilly social media pages. This week Mina welcomes Fox 29 Sportscaster and Podcaster Sean Bell. They talk about the Superbowl not fulfilling their exceptions, the NBA All Star Game and talks of Carson Went being traded. Check out The Shotclock with Mina SayWhat every Monday at 12p on @RNBPhilly Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Twitch.

