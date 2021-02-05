The Weeknd’s Big Game Halftime Show Won’t Be As Bloody As His ‘After Hours’ Videos

During a press conference for the upcoming the Big Game halftime show, The Weeknd said that his performance won’t be as bloody as his “After Hours” videos but it will continue to tell his year-long storyline.

“I definitely want to be respectful to the viewers at home,” The Weeknd said. “I will still incorporate some of the storyline [from the videos] — it’s a very cohesive story I’m telling throughout this year, so the story will continue, but we definitely will keep it PG-[rated] for the families. I’ll try my best.”

The Weeknd spent $7 million of his own money on the performance and although it won’t rival his all-time favorite Big Game performance from Diana Ross, The Weeknd says his performance was inspired by other Big Game performances from Michael Jackson, Beyonce, and Prince.

