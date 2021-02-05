J. Cole Co-Signs Lil Yachty’s Upcoming Banger

Lil Yachty is already receiving some high praise for his upcoming track, “Shiesty”, specifically from J Cole.

The rapper posted a clip of the unreleased track to Instagram and soon after J Cole commented with with several positive steamed nose emojis.

Lil Yachty was so excited that he pinned Cole’s comment to the top.

Looks like J Cole Is feeling Lil Yachty’s new song how is it sounding ?? pic.twitter.com/bn571kilxk — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) February 4, 2021

