Lil Baby is making sure that Lil Wayne receives his flowers while he’s still alive.

During an interview with Complex, Lil Baby said, “I don’t see nobody better than Wayne period.”

Now keep in mind Lil Baby just was named the Best Rapper Alive of 2020 but says Weezy is by far the best of all time.

The two have worked on music together in the past with songs like “I Do It” and “Forever.”

