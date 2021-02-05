Lifetime’s Wendy Williams And Salt-N-Pepa Movies Dominate Cable Viewership

Lifetime has found a top spot in the ratings with the documentary and movie chronicling the life of radio and television personality Wendy Williams.

Wendy Williams: What a Mess! Is Lifetime’s best non-fiction movie for the network in two years.

The Wendy Williams and Salt-N-Pepa movies and documentaries have reached more than 15.5 million total viewers to date.

Lifetime hopes to repeat the magic with the upcoming documentaries, Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All on February 6. The Wendy Williams documentary and the movie will re-air on the same date and the Salt & Pepa movie will air on February 7th.

