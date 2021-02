Lil Durk has released a remix to his song, “Love You” along with the deluxe version of his recently released album, “The Voice.”

The song previously featured Sydny August, but the remixed version brings Kehlani into the mix.

The Voice Deluxe album was released on Friday (February 5th) with 12 additional songs featuring Lil Baby, Pooh Shiesty, and Kanye West on the song “Kanye Krazy.”

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: