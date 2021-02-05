TikToker Surprised To Find Using Gorilla Glue On Her Hair Was A Bad Idea

There are a lot of bad ideas on TikTok but this by far is the worst. Tessica Brown, known as @Im_D_Ollady on TikTok, is used to using a brand of spray to make sure her hairstyles stay in place, however, when she ran out of her normal göt2b Glued Spray, she opted for Gorilla Glue…and here is where her life took a turn.

Brown sprayed her hair only for her to be unable to comb, shampoo, or move her hair to this day, it’s been a month.

Comments to her video from fans included “At least it stuck looking good”, while someone else said, “girl you done created a helmet.”

Some fans were nice enough to share suggestions of soaking her head in alcohol and water to loosen the glue. Needless to say, not all glues are the same.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: