When Megan Thee Stallion and her work husband (no reason to be worried Dani Leigh) DaBaby link up, it’s always vibes.

Megan Thee Stallion is still riding the momentum of her now certified gold debut album Good News and has finally released the visual for one of the project’s standout singles “Cry Baby.” The single has been in heavy rotation thanks to the #CryBabyChallenge, which featured TikTok users doing choreography to the song and the ladies showing off how good their knees are while trying to mimic Megan Thee Stallion’s signature twerk move.

In the Colin Tilley-directed visual, both Thee Stallion and DaBaby are reimagined as misfit toys that come to life when the Toy Store owner played by Instagram comedian, BlameitonKWay leaves the shop. Thee Stallion, who portrays a barbie doll in a dollhouse and a sexy crash test dummy in the video, shows off her twerking skills and newly-toned booty (a product of her #HottieBootCamp) while the DaBaby jets around the toy store in a remote-controlled car with Megan riding shotgun.

It’s a night of fun and mayhem while the shop owner is away, but when BlameitonKWay returns, the shop is in total disarray after the toys came out to play. The visual for “Cry Baby” comes on the heels of Megan Thee Stallion’s 26th birthday, which we are sure she will find some way to celebrate. We hope she does it safely and not in a club like other Hip-Hop artists and entertainers.

You can watch the video for “Cry Baby” below.

—

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion & DaBaby Link Up For Bootyful Toy Story-Inspired ‘Cry Baby’ Visual was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: