Megan Thee Stallion Drops ‘Cry Baby’ Video Teaser

Continue reading Good News: The Hotties React To Megan Thee Stallion Flaming Tory Lanez On Album Intro “Shots Fired”

Good News: The Hotties React To Megan Thee Stallion Flaming Tory Lanez On Album Intro “Shots Fired”

[caption id="attachment_820614" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz[/caption] Good News, Megan Thee Stallion’s long-awaited debut album has finally arrived, and the Hotties wasted no time sharing their thoughts on it, and its intro track. When the Houston rapper dropped the tracklist for her album, one song immediately stood out to fans, “Shots Fired.” The Hotties immediately speculated that the song would somehow address the Tory Lanez shooting, and they were not wrong. On the track which sample’s the Notorious BIG’s iconic Tupac diss record, “Who Shot Ya,” Megan’s bars directed at the miniature Canadian artist were quite sharp. Megan didn’t hold any punches on the song revisiting the fateful July night when the shooting took place, taking digs at the rapper/singer’s height a few times. On the track, she raps: Imagine n—as lyin’ about shootin’ a real bitch Just to save face for rapper n—as you chill with Imagine me givin’ a fuck it was your fuckin’ birthday You in your feelings, I just thought it was another Thursday Now imagine me cockblocking them n—as, on some dry shit I don’t want you on a bitch, believe you wouldn’t been invited And if it weren’t for me, same week, you would have been indicted (Lock yo’ ass up)… You shot a 5’10” bitch with a .22 Talkin’ ’bout bones and tendons like them bullets weren’t pellets A pussy n—a with a pussy gun in his feelings Okay, he in the backseat and he keep callin’ me a bitch We all know this shit, I coulda came back with (Lil’ ass n—a)… “Who a snitch? I ain’t never went to the police with no names I thought a bitch that got her chance… “They want me to be the bad guy? Lemme put my mask on I was chose, I ain’t asked to be this motherfuckin’ cold… “I’m a steak, you a side plate, shrimp, stay in your place Real bitch, yeah, yeah, I ain’t sellin’ fairytales… “Kick me while I’m down bad, I remember all that Next n—a sent a shot, I’ma sent it right back.” Well damn. Not much of what Thee Stallion detailed in the song is new. In fact, she revealed as much in a recent cover feature with GQ magazine that had The Breakfast Club in their feelings. Lanez has pleaded not guilty through his attorney on Wednesday (Nov.18) to felony assault charges stemming from the July incident. If he is convicted, he is looking at a maximum sentence of roughly 23 years. You can step into the gallery of reactions about Yosemite Lanez getting dissed and the album as a whole below. — Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz