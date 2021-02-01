The Shotclock with Mina SayWhat 2-1-21

This is The Shotclock with Mina SayWhat – our digital sports show live streaming Mondays at 12p on @RNBPhilly social media pages. This week Mina welcomes Terrell Thomas, Sports And Entertainment Senior Editor for TheseUrbanTimes. They talk about the new Eagles head coach Nicki Sirianni, Sixers All-Star candidates and Covid sniffing dogs at the games. They also touch on Kobe and Gianna Bryant sneaker tributes on the 1 year anniversary of their death, an old video of Drake hanging out with The Curry’s and Jordan Woods “Buss It Challenge.” Check out The Shotclock with Mina SayWhat every Monday at 12p on @RNBPhilly Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Twitch.

