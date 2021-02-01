Kevin Hart Buys New Muscle Car After Near-Fatal Crash

Back in 2019 Kevin Hart suffered a devastating car accident that left him and two friends pretty mangled and Hart even had to get back surgery.

The accident happened after a friend of Kevin’s was driving his 1970 Barracuda in the Malibu Hills when he crashed the vehicle.

After surgery and a lengthy rehab process, Kevin is ready to jump behind the wheel of his new Dodge Charger muscle car.

Kevin purchased the car out of Wisconsin and spent thousands of dollars to have the vehicle customized. According to SpeedKore, who tricked out the Barracuda, the Charger is expected to be completed and delivered to Kevin next week.

