Cicely Tyson Passes at 96

Emmy- and Tony actress Cicely Tyson has passed away at 96.

The passing of the great Ms. Cicely Tyson was confirmed by her manager.

Her manager, Larry Thompson says, “I have managed Miss Tyson’s career for over 40 years, and each year was a privilege and blessing. Cicely thought of her new memoir as a Christmas tree decorated with all the ornaments of her personal and professional life. Today she placed the last ornament, a Star, on top of the tree.”

Keep the friends, family and fans of Ms. Cicely Tyson in your prayers. Let’s rejoice in her accolades and how she paved the way for other actresses

