Who’s Cappin?! Four Girls Arrested in Fatal Stabbing Of 15-Year-Old in Louisiana Walmart

All these troubling teen headlines Lore’l’s been seeing says it’s time to do more than just pray for our youth, and it’s really time we help them out. In Lousiana, four girls were arrested after stealing from a Walmart then stabbing a 15-year-old girl. After taking her life, the girls went on Instagram live praising the death. In the neighboring state of Texas, a father’s life was taken by a 20-year-old because the father decided to stand up to his daughter’s bully.

