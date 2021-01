Today, January 25th is Alicia Keys 40th birthday.

Husband, Swizz Beats has whisked her away to Mexico.

Swizz captioned the video, Happy Birthday to my Queen @aliciakeys. My love thank you for everything. I thank your mom and dad for bringing you to this earth to make magic.

He went on to say Alicia never talks about her achievements, he mentioned her charity efforts saved millions and he loves the way she loves their 5 kids.

