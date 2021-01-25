Kevin Durant Breaks Down ‘Godzilla vs Kong’

Kevin Durant is offering his thoughts on the upcoming epic battle confirmed this weekend. No, not the Super Bowl – KD is breaking down Godzilla vs Kong.

After watching the new trailer, Durant tweeted “I can’t see Godzilla losing this matchup…” He then broke things down ever further, pointing out that Godzilla has an advantage due to his fire breath and ability to fight on both water and land.

Durant even thinks the filmmakers are rigging the fight, tweeting “I also heard that Godzilla is originally 984 ft tall and they had to make him 300 feet tall to make this an even matchup.”

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: