This is the first episode of a fully digital, live streamed show called “The Shotclock.” Mina SayWhat will be hosting the show every week and she will be inviting her sports friends to talk Philly sports and lifestyle news. Fox 29 Sportscaster Sean Bell kicks it all off this week. Check out The Shotclock with Mina SayWhat every Monday at 12p on @RNBPhilly Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Twitch.

