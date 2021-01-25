Trey Songz Gets Arrested For Fighting With Cops At The Chiefs’ Game

You can hear some of the fans and witnesses saying the cops was way out of line as they were telling the cops to get off of Trey Songz.

The captured video of the incident shows Trey Songz and the officer tussling back and forth. As we can see in the video, Trey actually punches an officer in the head and gets him into a headlock. Seconds late, the cops try to pin Trey Songz down.

As reported by TMZ, “A witness tells us the whole thing started when Trey was being heckled by some fans a few rows behind him and he asked them to chill out. We’re told the officer approached Trey, and without warning, went after him. The witness says Trey was totally caught off guard when the officer got physical, and started to defend himself” .

It wasn’t until back up came were they able to separate the police officer and Songz and shortly after, Trey Songz was placed into handcuffs.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SHHK9dsE2KU