Saweetie and Quavo are proving again that they are “couple goals.”

She recently revealed that she knew the exact moment her boyfriend Quavo loved her.

She told Page Six, “The moment I realized that Quavo really loved me is when he saved me some of his food. He gave me his last piece of chicken.”

She added, “I wasn’t testing him or anything. I’ll be coming out of a Zoom meeting or done doing something, and he would have saved me some of his food.”

